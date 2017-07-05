× Is the asteroid known as Apophis going to hit the Earth in 2029?

Dear Tom,

Is the asteroid known as Apophis going to hit the Earth in 2029?

—Al Berno

Dear Al,

Asteroid Apophis caused concern in 2004 when it was announced that a collision with the Earth in 2029 was given a probability as high as 2.7 percent, or about one in 37. Additional information since then has eliminated the possibility of a collision with the Earth.

Apophis is an asteroid with a diameter of about 1,210 feet. It is estimated that an impact with an asteroid of that size will occur, on average, once every 80,000 years, and its impact energy would be equivalent to 750 megatons of kinetic energy. Depending on many factors, such as angle of impact and location of impact, a crater of 14,000 feet would be possible, but a global impact would be unlikely. The largest hydrogen bomb ever exploded, the Tsar Bomb in 1961 by the old Soviet Union, yielded 57 megatons.