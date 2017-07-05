Rauner speaks out as lawmakers prepare to override his budget veto

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. -- The Illinois House adjourned Wednesday but is expected to return Thursday to consider overriding Gov. Bruce Rauner's veto of a $36 billion bipartisan budget.

The Senate voted Tuesday to override the veto.

The House convened Wednesday, but as expected, no vote was called because there weren't enough members present.

The House budget plan permanently raises personal and corporate income taxes and borrows billions of dollars to help pay down the $15 billion the state owes in back bills.

The House needed Republican help to pass the budget package, and the Senate passed the House plan with just enough votes.

The governor then made good on his promise to veto the measure.

The Senate quickly took a vote to override Rauner's veto.

House Speaker Micheal Madigan got 15 Republicans to break with the governor and their party and pass the budget package. Madigan can only afford to lose one vote.

Some Republicans are fighting to let the governor's veto stand and continue working to get property tax pension and workers compensation reforms.