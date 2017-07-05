Extra-alarm fire at 3-story building in Logan Square

CHICAGO — Five people were injured after an extra-alarm fire is in the city’s Logan Square neighborhood.
Fire crews responded to a 3-11 alarm fire at 1833 N. Kimball Ave., a three-story residential building, around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday.
According to a tweet from the Chicago Fire Department, one civilian was transported to the hospital in critical condition, and two firefighters suffered heat related injuries. Two people refused treatment at the scene.
41.914738 -87.711614