Extra-alarm fire at 3-story building in Logan Square

Posted 9:56 AM, July 5, 2017, by , Updated at 10:49AM, July 5, 2017

CHICAGO — Five people were injured after an extra-alarm fire is in the city’s Logan Square neighborhood.

Fire crews responded to a 3-11 alarm fire at 1833 N. Kimball Ave., a three-story residential building, around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday.

According to a tweet from the Chicago Fire Department, one civilian was transported to the hospital in critical condition, and two firefighters suffered heat related injuries. Two people refused treatment at the scene.

A WGN reporter and Skycam 9 is on the way to the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.