Extra-alarm fire at 3-story building in Logan Square

CHICAGO — Five people were injured after an extra-alarm fire is in the city’s Logan Square neighborhood.

Fire crews responded to a 3-11 alarm fire at 1833 N. Kimball Ave., a three-story residential building, around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Fire elevated to 3-11 on 1800 block of North Kimball pic.twitter.com/dwrntu9IOr — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) July 5, 2017

3-11 alarm 1833 N Kimball will multiple exposure issues pic.twitter.com/CBQZ1YGAzG — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) July 5, 2017

According to a tweet from the Chicago Fire Department, one civilian was transported to the hospital in critical condition, and two firefighters suffered heat related injuries. Two people refused treatment at the scene.

Update on 3-11 on 1800 N. Kimball; 3 injuries – 1 civilian critical & 2 Firefighters heat related; all to Saint Mary; also 2 refusals. — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) July 5, 2017

