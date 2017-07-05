City’s first official 90-degree high temp in 3 weeks threatens to fuel severe t-storms late Thursday and Thursday night; models suggest a squall line may race down Lake Michigan reaching Chicago tonight
Chance for some stong/severe thunderstorms tonight, but a better chance Thursday and Thursday night
Strong winds cause damage, close roads in Chicago
Spring storm to bring high winds and snow this week
Cool, damp pattern to persist into the weekend
Year’s seventh 90° high and surging humidities produce a severe weather environment Thursday night; “Cindy” hits Gulf Coast with 60 mph gusts, 12 ft. seas and 6-12” rains
Storms exit, allowing great weather for holiday
Mild, dry Easter to follow Saturday night storms
Risk of strong to severe thunderstorms here increases Wednesday, then continues Thursday into Friday
Renewed risk of severe thunderstorms across the Chicago area again this Thursday afternoon/evening into the overnight hours
June’s opening weekend to turn warm and humid
Severe weather leaves trail of damage in suburbs
A band of showers and embedded thunderstorms moving southeast over the Chicago area
Risk of severe storms across the Chicago area later Wednesday into Thursday