US says North Korea missile test was with ICBM

U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson says North Korea’s latest missile test was with an intercontinental ballistic missile.

And Tillerson says that’s a new escalation of the threat posed to the United States and the world by North Korea.

Tillerson says the U.S. will bring North Korea’s action before the United Nations Security Council.

His statement provided the first confirmation of the U.S. conclusion that the missile was an ICBM.

The U.S. military’s initial assessment was that North Korea fired an intermediate-range missile.