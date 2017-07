People heading to the beach on the Gold Coast are getting a break.

The North Avenue pedestrian bridge over Lake Shore Drive is open for the day, as construction crews take the day off.

They’ve been separating the walking and biking paths on the lakefront trail; so the footbridge has been closed.

Wednesday morning, it’ll close again, until July 21st, when the project is expected to wrap up.

In the meantime, the beach can be accessed from Fullerton, LaSalle, and the North Avenue underpass.