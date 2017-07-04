Midday Fix: Spicy watermelon salad and chicken feta burgers, prepared by Amanda Puck, Mariano’s

Amanda Puck

Mariano’s

Spicy Watermelon Salad

Ingredients:

2 cups watermelon, cut into cubes

2 Tbs fresh cilantro, chopped

1 green onion, thinly sliced

1 Tbs fresh ginger; cut into sticks or chopped

fresh lime juice, to taste

sricacha, to taste

jalapeno, to taste

optional jicama and dragonfruit

Directions:

Place watermelon, green onion, ginger, lime juice, salt and sliced jalapeno in a large bowl and mix to combine. Add sriracha sauce if desired, as well as jicama. Skewer watermelon pieces onto party skewers and place on wedge of watermelon.

Chicken Feta Burger

Ingredients:

4 brioche or pretzel buns

4 chicken feta pub burgers

8 peppadew peppers sliced

arugula Leaves

1 tsp smoked paprika mayo (1 cup mayonnaise mixed with 1 tsp smoked paprika)

Directions:

Grill chicken burger until cooked through, about 3 to 4 minutes each side. Toast bun on the grill for 10 seconds. Place bottom bun on plate and cover with one tsp of smoked paprika mayonnaise. Add chicken feta burger and top with peppadews and arugula.