CHICAGO -- A man lost part of his hand shooting off fireworks in Kilbourn Park today.

The 50-year-old man was playing with fireworks in the parking lot of Tony Finer foods in the 4600 block of W. Belmont.

When firefighters arrived, the man had only two fingers left on his hand. He was rushed to a hospital.

Hospital officials do not know if the man's hand can be saved.