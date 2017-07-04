Injured bald eagle found in nation’s capital, taken for care

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON — Let's hope this isn't a bad omen.

Authorities say an injured bald eagle has been found in the nation's capital. Its discovery being so close to Independence Day has some people calling it a metaphor for the current state of the country.

This distressed bald eagle is me and also an accurate depiction of the US. pic.twitter.com/XmZp5OJDh5 — Lala Geez (@sgeez) July 3, 2017

On the eve of Independence Day, a bald Eagle is found wheezing & weak in the Nation's capital. America, pic.twitter.com/E3IwNCzClR — Her Grand Clarity (@JSoAbove) July 3, 2017

The Washington Post reports that the bird was found Saturday afternoon in the Southeast section of Washington, D.C. It was unable to fly, appeared lethargic and had labored breathing.

The cause of the eagle's condition was not immediately known, according to the newspaper account Sunday. It was taken into the care of the Humane Rescue Alliance, an animal welfare group.

The Washington Post report on Sunday said it's highly unusual to find an injured bald eagle in the capital city. It was found 2 miles (3.2 kilometers) from where two eagles have nested for years in a tree at the city's police academy. There was no report Saturday of any injury to either of those two eagles.