Hot air balloon crashes in pond with alligators

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ORLANDO, Fl. -- A hot air balloon ride ended with an emergency landing near some alligators.

The balloon was carrying 17 people near Orlando Monday.

A change in wind direction caused the pilot to change his route.

He managed to miss some power lines, but then the balloon ended up in a pond where a few alligators lived.

Video recorded in the basket shows there were plenty of passengers screaming as they got trapped under the balloon.

"There was adrenaline. It was pumping. But it was scary," said passenger Sebastian Westerby. "Now we're making fun of it, but it was serious. It was lucky that no one got hurt."