Few thunderstorms developing south of I-80

It is a glorious 4th of July across the Chicago area this afternoon with temperatures ranging from the 80s inland to the 70s at the beaches. Sunshine had been generous, but a few thunderstorms have developed across the south suburbs south of Interstate-80. Most of the storms have been developing in eastern Will County near and east of Monee. A few storms have also developed in western Lake County west of Cedar Lake.

A few of these storms could be accompanied by gusty winds, small hail and brief downpours.