Cubs Game Notes For Tuesday vs. Tampa Bay

* After committing 94 errors all of last season, the Rays have the fourth-most errors in the majors this year with 60. Through 84 games, the 60 errors are the most for Tampa Bay since committing 68 in 2012.

* The Cubs have already equaled their loss total in six interleague games this season (1-5) as they had in 20 such games last year (15-5). Chicago’s current four-game losing streak against the AL is its longest since another four-game slide from September 8, 2014 – May 29, 2015.

* Corey Dickerson is batting just .067 (1-for-15) over the last four games. Despite the recent spell, Dickerson continues to lead the AL with 104 hits, the most by a Rays player before the All-Star break since Carl Crawford with 106 in 2010.

* Ian Happ went 3-for-4 with two home runs and four RBI in Sunday’s win at the Reds. Happ reached 12 career homers in just 45 games, second fastest in Cubs history behind Kyle Schwarber in 42 games.

* Chris Archer is averaging 11.18 strikeouts per nine innings in interleague play since the start of 2015. Among pitchers with at least 50 interleague innings, only Max Scherzer (11.87) and Chris Sale (11.61) have averaged more over the time.

* John Lackey is 13-8 with a 4.00 ERA in 24 career starts against the Rays. Lackey’s 13 wins versus Tampa Bay are tied with Jon Lester for second most among active pitchers, trailing only CC Sabathia with 16.