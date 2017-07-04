Around Town with the Chicago Wildfire

Chicago’s only professional Ultimate Disc team (formerly known as Ultimate Frisbee), Chicago Wildfire http://chicago-wildfire.com, have just begun their fifth season in the Midwest Division of the American Ultimate Disc League, and they are pleased to continue playing their home games at Lane Tech Stadium, adjacent to Lane Tech College Prep located at 2601 West Addison in Chicago. Their first home game of the season against the Minnesota Wind Chill will take place on Saturday, May 13th at 7pm, with a total of seven home games throughout the 2017 season ending on Saturday, July 22nd. The complete 2017 home and away schedule: http://chicago-wildfire.com/schedule/
