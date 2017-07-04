Actor Rob Morrow talks about his acting career, then sings a tune for us

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Actor Rob Morrow is most well-known for his work on Northern Exposure, Numb3rs, Billions,

American Crime Story: The People Vs OJ Simpson, The Fosters, and Designated Survivor

(http://robmorrow.com).

For his band, he put together an all-star line-up of seasoned veterans, including Carlos Calvo,

a Hollywood Film & TV Coach who's taught Adam Levine, David Duchovny, Ambyr Childers,

Marg Helgenberger, and many others to play guitar (https://carloscalvo.com). Rounding out the

line-up are Jason Libs (keyboards), Carlos Costa (bass), and drummer Sam Aliano (Lukas

Rossi, Billy Sheehan, Nuno Bettencourt, Slash).

The band has been playing select shows/festivals around Los Angeles as they work on their

debut EP, scheduled for release in the fall of 2017.

http://robmorrow.com

https://twitter.com/RobMorrow_

https://www.facebook.com/RobMorrowBand