4th of July recipes and entertaining ideas from America’s Chief Entertaining Officer

Tim Laird – America’s C.E.O. (Chief Entertaining Officer) – is an authority on wines and spirits with more than 20 years experience in the hospitality industry. A connoisseur of fine wines, spirits and champagnes, Tim is also a gourmet chef and a master at entertaining and execution. He makes hundreds of appearances a year on radio and television programs and has appeared on The Today Show, The CBS Early Show, Fox & Friends, The Tonight Show; ABC World News Now and the CNN, FOX News and CNBC networks. Tim also hosts three weekly television shows in his home state of Kentucky - Secrets of Bluegrass Chefs and Secrets of Louisville Chefs Live and Secrets of Resort Chefs. He is a featured columnist for Louisville’s Food & Dining Magazine author of the book, That’s Entertaining! with Tim Laird, America’s C.E.O. – Chief Entertaining Officer and the recently released, That’s Entertaining! Cocktails and Appetizers

July 4th Celebration - 2017

Jack’s Picnic Punch

This is an easy-to-make and delicious punch to enjoy all summer long.

In a pitcher, add:

12 ounces Jack Daniel’s Old No. 7

24 ounces cranberry juice

8 ounces lemonade

Stir and serve over ice

Garnish with lemon wedges

Makes 8 servings

Single serving:

In a glass with ice, add:

1½ ounces Jack Daniel’s Old No. 7

3 ounces cranberry juice

1 ounce lemonade

Stir and garnish with a lemon wedge

Star Spangled Summer Salad

2 pints fresh strawberries, sliced

2 pints fresh blueberries

1 pint pearl or small mozzarella balls

¼ cup Strawberry Poppyseed Vinaigrette (Marzetti makes a great one)

Salt

Pepper

Basil leaves for garnish

In a medium bowl, combine the strawberries, blueberries and mozzarella. Drizzle desired amount of vinaigrette then toss to combine. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Garnish with torn basil leaves.

Serves 6

Firecracker Corn

4 ears fresh corn, cooked, cut off the cob

¼ cup Greek-style yogurt

½ teaspoon chipotle chili powder

Salt

Pepper

In a medium bowl, combine the corn, yogurt and chili powder. Add salt and pepper to taste and additional chili powder if you like more heat.

Note: Grilling the corn will give you a smoky flavor. Instead of fresh corn, you can substitute 2-10 ounce bags of frozen corn.

Serves 6

Cherry Bomb Cake

1/3 cup sugar

¼ cup water

2 tablespoons Jack Daniel’s Old No. 7

1 pound fresh cherries, pitted

8 ½-inch thick slices pound cake

8 tablespoons melted butter

Powdered sugar for garnish

In a small saucepan over high heat, bring the sugar and water to a boil. Once the sugar has dissolved, remove the pan from the heat and let cool. Once cooled, stir in the Jack Daniel’s, then add the cherries and let rest for 30 minutes to 1 hour before serving.

For the pound cake: Preheat grill to medium heat. Brush both sides of the pound cake slices with the melted butter. Grill until just toasted, 1 to 2 minutes per side.

To serve: Drizzle the cherries over the pound cake and sprinkle with powdered sugar.

Serves 4-6

Note: Instead of fresh cherries you can use a 16-ounce bag of frozen cherries, defrosted. The cherry topping can be made one day in advance.