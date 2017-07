CHICAGO – Two police officers and a pedestrian were taken to the hospital after they were injured in a car crash.

The crash happened at 67th and Racine around 7 p.m.

The injured victims were taken to the hospital in serious to critical condition, according to the fire department.

Witnesses say the police car was going the wrong way down a one way street when it crashed into another car.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.