White Sox Game Notes For Monday @ Oakland

* Oakland was able to sweep Chicago in a series at U.S. Cellular Field in June, outscoring its opponent 18-5. The Athletics are looking to end its streak of three straight seasons of a losing record to the White Sox.* The White Sox defeated the Rangers 6-5 on Sunday, bettering their record to 36-45 on the season. Their four errors in the game on Sunday were a season-high, and most in a game since July 4, 2016.

* After a 4-3 loss to the Braves on Sunday, the Athletics have now lost five consecutive games, their second such streak of the season. They have not had a worse streak since a seven-gamer in 2016 (June 3-11).

* Carlos Rodon made his season debut last Wednesday, not allowing a single earned run over 5.0 innings versus the Yankees. This will be Rodon’s third career start against Oakland, and he owns a 5.73 ERA against them.

* Jharel Cotton will be making his first appearance since June 23, when he did not allow a run over 5.0 innings against the White Sox. He was able to pick up consecutive victories for the first time in his career.

* With a home run against the Braves on Sunday, Khris Davis has now homered in back-to-back games for third time this season. Over his past nine games, Davis’ .375, five home runs, and 11 RBI rank third, first, and tied for first amongst left fielders since June 23, respectively (among qualified players).