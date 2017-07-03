Video shows shark biting man at North Carolina beach

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Disclaimer: Video may be disturbing to watch.

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC -- Video of a shark biting a man near Johnnie Mercer's pier in Wrightsville Beach, North Carolina emerged Friday.

The shark bit the man Thursday evening when the man attempted to pull the shark towards the shore. The shark was eventually pulled and released into the ocean, WWAY reported.

No information was available about the man's injuries. When the Wrightsville Beach Fire Department arrived to the pier, the man was already gone.