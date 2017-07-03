Scott Chasen discusses the Cubs & NBA Free Agency on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - The first half of the season figuratively ends a week from today, it officially reached that this weekend.

The team has played 82 games so far this season - one game over the halfway point of the MLB season. So far, Joe Maddon's team has literally been average - 41-41.

For some, that's OK. But when it happens with the defending Stanley Cup champion, it drives fans a little bit crazy.

Scott Chasen covers the Cubs for MLB.com and discussed the team's so-so start in the 2017 season. As host of the "Triple OT Podcast," he also talked about an active NBA Free Agency period on Monday's show with Josh Frydman and Andy Masur.

To watch Scott's segments on Monday's show, click on the video above or below.