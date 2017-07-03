Samsung’s recalled Galaxy Note 7 now has “perfect safety”

SEOUL, South Korea — Samsung Electronics plans to recycle and sell its recalled Galaxy Note 7 phones starting week in South Korea, salvaging their unused parts.

The Galaxy Note FE phone will go on sale in South Korea on Friday at 700,000 won ($611), about three quarters of its original price. Samsung said the Note FE has “perfect safety” — unlike the recalled versions that were found to be prone to overheating and catching fire.

The original Note 7 was one of the biggest black eyes in Samsung’s history.