PHOTOS: Tiny babies celebrate 4th of July in the hospital NICU

The babies of the neonatal intensive care units of Advocate Good Shepard are celebrating our nation’s independence, and For the family of Jamaria, this Independence Day is especially important.

Jamaria’s due date was the 4th of July, but, today it marks almost three months of residence in the NICU after she was born prematurely on April 13. Tomorrow the family will celebrate what was supposed to be her birthday, but now marks successful health and growth for baby Jamaria.

Jamaria isn’t the only one celebrating. The babies of the hospital’s two main campuses in Park Ridge and Oak Lawn dressed up for the photoshoot “parade of newborns.”

The pictures are to capture early memories honoring parents who spend countless hours at their babies bedsides.

Nurses and child life specialists helped parents dress up their little ones and decorate their surroundings with flags and other festive decorations.

They won’t be experiencing barbecues and fireworks, but the babies in the NICU seem pretty happy celebrating Independence Day.