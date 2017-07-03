× Melodie Gliniewicz felony trial begins today

LAKE COUNTY, Ill. — The felony trial for Melodie Gliniewicz begins today.

She’s the widow of the Fox Lake Police officer who killed himself last year and made it look like he was gunned down on duty.

Authorities say Joe Gliniewicz staged his death because he feared discovery of decades of embezzlement from a youth policing program.

Melodie Gliniewicz faces felony counts of money laundering and disbursing charitable funds for personal benefit.

She has pleaded not guilty.