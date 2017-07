CHICAGO – A man is in custody charged with assaulting women at or near CTA stops.

Chicago police say David Buckner, 23, is charged with criminal sexual assault and aggravated battery in a public place.

He’s accused of hugging and grabbing several women.

According to the Chicago Tribune, prosecutors said Buckner told officers he had “probably” touched about 75 women on the CTA .

Prosecutors also said he “kissed and licked” one woman’s face before fleeing.

He’s being held on a $250,000 bond.