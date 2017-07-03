Lunchbreak: Apple tart, prepared by Le Bouchon/La Sardine chef Oliver Poilevey and details about special events at The Taste of Chicago

Chef Oliver Poilevey

Le Bouchon

1958 N. Damen Avenue

Chicago

(773) 862-6600

www.lebouchonofchicago.com/

La Sardine

111 N. Carpenter

Chicago

(312) 421-2800

www.lasardine.com/

Event:

Chef Oliver Poilevey Tribute to Jean-Claude Poilevey

Friday, July 7

6:30 p.m.

Taste of Chicago Celebrity Chef du Jour

For tickets:

m.ticketweb.com/

Jean Claudes Apple Tart

Makes 4 servings

Ingredients:

1 sheet of puff pastry

4 Granny Smith apples

1 pint pastry cream

1 Tbs melted butter

1 Tbs cinnamon sugar

2 Tbs apricot glaze

Directions:

Pull out puff pastry to thaw, once thawed cut the puff pastry in 5 inch rounds (about the size of a butter plate). Set aside in refrigerator. Peel the apples, remove the core, then cut the apples horizontally into quarter inch slices. Once the apples are sliced, place in cold water with a few drops of lemon juice mixed in to keep from oxidizing. Pull the puff pastry sheets out of the refrigerator, and proceed to brush egg wash (1 whole egg, 1 egg yolk, 1 Tbsp of water) over the pastry. Spoon a generous Tbs of pastry cream over the center of the pastry, then proceed to place the sliced apples in a pinwheel formation covering all of the puff pastry except the outer edge, which allows the tart to rise along the edges enveloping the apple slices. Spray the melted butter over the tarts, followed by a dusting of the cinnamon sugar. Place the tarts in a 400 degree oven for around 45 minutes, making sure to rotate it to ensure even cooking. Once tarts are baked, let them cool and brush the tarts with the apricot glaze (combine about 1/2 cup apricot preserves and about 1 Tbs of water in a sauce pot over medium heat, stir until melted. Strain to remove any lumps and then use a pastry brush to glaze tart.)

Pastry Cream

Ingredients:

3 egg yolks

1 cup of milk

5 tsp corn starch

just over 6 Tbs sugar

Directions:

Place egg yolks in a bowl. Add the sugar and the cornstarch to the yolks while whisking. Heat up the milk in a separate pan. Once milk is boiling, add the egg mixture and mix well. Cook mixture in pot until the cornstarch activates and mixture begins to thicken, about 2 minutes. Once that is ready place the mixture into a vessel and let cool.