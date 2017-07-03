Imelda May plays a couple of tunes from her album ‘Live, Love, Flesh, Blood’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Critically acclaimed Irish singer Imelda May’s fifth full-length record, Life, Love, Flesh, Blood, is out today on Decca Records. The T Bone Burnett-produced album, May’s first new music in three years, is receiving early rave reviews in both the U.S. and Europe. May will celebrate the new release with headlining North American tour dates this summer. She is also performing select dates with Elvis Costello & The Imposters in June, see below for the complete routing.

Rolling Stone Country recently premiered the Women’s March-themed video for the track “Should’ve Been You,” hailing it as “empowering.” May performed the song on BBC’s “The One Show” as well as RTE’s “The Late Late Show” in Ireland. She will perform the track on “The Graham Norton Show” later this month.

May also performed the album track “Black Tears” on “Jools Holland’s Annual Hootenanny” on New Year’s Eve. Her performance was the most-watched segment of the evening with 400,000+ YouTube views to date, plus it is the second most viewed video on the BBC Music YouTube Channel since October.

