× Florida man accidentally shoots himself in genitals

JACKSONVILLE (WFTS) — A Florida man was rushed to the hospital on Friday after suffering an accidental gunshot wound to the penis.

According to WKMG-TV, 38-year-old Cedrick Jelks of Jacksonville climbed into his car and sat on his gun, which accidentally went off. Jelks immediately rushed into his girlfriend’s house and went straight to the bathroom.

Jelks’ girlfriend, Shanekia Roberts, quickly saw that Jelks had suffered a gunshot wound to his genitals and immediately rushed him to the hospital, where he underwent surgery.

It’s possible that Jelks will face charges for possessing a firearm, as he was previously convicted of cocaine possession and not legally allowed to own a gun.