Man dies after jumping into lake to help child who fell off boat

CHICAGO — A man has died after he was pulled from Lake Michigan at the 63rd Street beach in Chicago.

Officials say the 31-year-old man was taken to the hospital in in “extremely critical” condition after he was located during a helicopter search of the water.

According to the Chicago Fire Department, the man and his three children were on the boat near 6400 S. Lakefront Dr. when one of the kids fell into the water. The man dove in after the child, who was rescued by lifeguards.

After the man went underwater, rescue workers including the Coast Guard conducted a search.

The child was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital in good condition.

