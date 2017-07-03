× Cubs send Miguel Montero to the Blue Jays

CHICAGO – A week ago, the man who was the first to tell the Cubs “We are Good” was no longer that for the team.

Critical comments about pitcher Jake Arrieta’s delivery following the Nationals’ seven-sraight stolen basis earned Miguel Montero a ticket out of Chicago.

Yet his designation for assignment didn’t leave the Cubs with nothing in return.

On Monday, the Blue Jays picked up the services of Montero in exchange for a player to be named later or cash considerations. Meanwhile the Cubs will pick up some of Montero’s salary for the 2017 season, which will finish in Toronto.

In 44 games this season, Montero hit .286 with four homers and eight RBIs. His issues came with throwing out runners on the base paths, which he was 0-for-31 in throwing out runners during the season.