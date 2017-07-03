Couple charged $898 for Uber ride in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE, Wisc. — A couple in Milwaukee may have to shell out almost $900 dollars for a single Uber ride.

They used Uber to go to a festival last week, but they had no idea their bill would be that high.

Thousands of people go to Summerfest and Uber is one option for transportation, a service Keith Tubin and his family used Wednesday night and regularly in the past.

“Two hundred dollars to get to the first stop. We asked if he could take us a couple more places, he said no problem. He put it in the computer. I wake up the next morning with a fraud alert on the credit card, $898,” Keith Tubin said.

“I thought he was joking, honestly, I think I actually said that, ‘You are kidding me, right?’ And he said, ‘No, $898,” he said.

Keith Tubin said the upfront cost was $214 dollars to an address on 55th Street in Milwaukee.

They added a stop on the East Side and two in Brookfield.

He said the driver did not tell him how much it would cost.

“Not at all. He just put it in his little computer and said, ‘Hey, where do you want to go, give me the address,’ and off we go,” he said.

In e-mails back and forth, Uber said the surge price was 8.6 times the normal cost and upfront price is no longer relevant when stops are added.

The receipt from Uber shows a roundabout trip and the total cost.

“We thought maybe they will negotiate because nobody said anything and when he contacted them they said, ‘Nothing, we can’t do anything,’” Audra Tubin said.

Uber responded to the Tubins and said, “We have reviewed the trip. The fare you were charged is within our estimate for a trip from your pickup location to destination. As a result, the fare was not adjusted.”

“We could have rented a limo for the whole night and had room for other people and probably, you know, saved money,” Keith Tubin said.