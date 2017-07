× Chicago’s deadly shootings continue through Independence Day weekend

CHICAGO — The Independence Day weekend brought more gun violence to Chicago.

There were 51 shootings from Friday evening to Monday morning.

Five victims died.

The most recent fatality was a 39-year-old man who was shot in the head late Sunday night.

Jermaine Blandin’s body was found on the street, on the 1800 block of West 14th Street.

Police did not say what led to the shooting.

No arrests have been made.