Body of baby reportedly found after fire in suburban home

MARKHAM, Ill. – The body of a baby was reportedly found inside a suburban home after a fire early Monday morning.

Plumes of smoke were spotted coming out of the roof of the home in the 15500 block of South Hamlin in Markham around 6:30 a.m.

Crews arrived to the scene and, neighbors say, discovered the body of a baby in the attic.

The medical examiner's office confirms they were notified about a body found in the home.

Multiple neighbors tell WGN News the home has been vacant for the last two years.

The fire caused damage to the roof of the home.

Markham police and Illinois State Police are investigating.