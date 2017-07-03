× 2 charged with murder in Englewood triple homicide

CHICAGO — Bail was denied for two men accused of shooting and killing three people in Englewood on Friday.

Jayton Dorsey, 21, and Timothy Gordon, 29, are accused of opening fire on two men on a porch in the 5700 block of South Wells, killing them both.

A third person inside the house was also hit and killed. His body was not discovered until the next day.

Police officers were so close when the shooting happened that muzzle flashes were caught on squad car cameras.

The Chicago Tribune reports the three victims were Javon Jackson, Sedrick Ringer and John Hunter.