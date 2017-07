Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ENGLAND -- Anrnav Sharma recently scored a 162 on the Mensa Test without any preparation.

A 162 is the highest mark you can get on the test, putting Arnav in the top 1% of the nation in terms of IQ.

To put this achievement in perspective, both Albert Einstein and Stephen Hawking scored a 160 on the test. A 140 is considered the genius marker.

Aside from the high test score, he's a fairly normal kid. He enjoys badminton, swimming, and reading.