× White Sox outfielder Avisail Garcia named to 2017 AL All-Star roster

CHICAGO – In a season where everything is about what’s coming a few years from now, Avisail Garcia has been a reason for the White Sox to be happy in the moment.

For years fans have waited for the outfielder to live up to his potential, and his ability to do so has given him a career milestone.

On Sunday, Garcia was named as a reserve for the American League All-Star team. After Sunday, the outfielder is batting .318 with 11 homers and 51 RBIs. At the moment, Garcia’s average is .50 higher than his career average of .268 and he’s just three homers from breaking his season-high.

He was the only member of the White Sox to be named to the American League All-Star team for the