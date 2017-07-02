× Storms exit, allowing great weather for holiday

Chicago area temperatures climbed to near 90 degrees Sunday afternoon under bright sunshine and gusty southwest winds. However, by late afternoon, thunderstorms packing wind gusts of 30-50 mph had developed ahead of an approaching cold front quickly dropping temperatures more than 20 degrees, especially in areas near the lake. The storms rapidly exited the area to the southeast, and any redevelopment Monday was expected to target areas well south of I-80, ensuring great holiday weather for most of the area.

The next weather system is expected to affect the area Wednesday into Thursday as warm, moist air feeds into the area on gusty south winds raising the specter of some heavy rainfall. Next weekend looks to be spectacular, with cooler and less humid conditions arriving.