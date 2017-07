× SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR WILL…EAST CENTRAL GRUNDY… NORTHEASTERN KANKAKEE…SOUTHEASTERN COOK AND NORTHWESTERN LAKE COUNTIES UNTIL 630 PM CDT…

At 553 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from Darien to near Mazon. Movement was east at 30

mph.

Dime size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with

these storms.

Locations impacted include…

Joliet, Hammond, Orland Park, Tinley Park, Oak Lawn, Calumet City,

Chicago Heights, East Chicago, Schererville, Lansing, Lockport, New

Lenox, Homer Glen, Blue Island, Munster, Dolton, Park Forest, Alsip

and Matteson.

The OakFest, and City Lights Concert should seek safe shelter!

Current Regional Weather Radar Mosaic…