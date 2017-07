× SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHEASTERN LIVINGSTON…EASTERN KANKAKEE…CENTRAL FORD…IROQUOIS…NEWTON…PORTER…LAKE AND NORTHERN JASPER COUNTIES UNTIL 730 PM CDT

At 655 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from near Ogden Dunes to near Grant Park to 7 miles

south of Forrest. Movement was east at 35 mph.

Wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with these storms.

Locations impacted include…

Gary, Portage, Merrillville, Valparaiso, Schererville, Hobart,

Kankakee, Crown Point, Griffith, St. John, Chesterton, Lake Station,

Cedar Lake, Lowell, Watseka, Porter, De Motte, Hebron, Momence and

Burns Harbor.