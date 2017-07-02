Mid-week storms to follow pleasant holiday weather
-
Nature pulling the plug on nearly a week of cool, wet weather here; warmth in the West headed this way; temperature rebound to bring a string of 70s for the Memorial Day Holiday
-
Nation’s mid-section in for a real soaking the next 5 days from two wet spring storms—the first a severe weather threat late Wednesday/Wed. night; projected rains through Sunday: 3-5”
-
Tom Skilling previews the 37th Annual Tornado and Severe Weather Seminar at Fermilab
-
Mid-week storms bring in cooler weather
-
Friday’s t-storms unleash hail, high winds and downpours; new disturbance threatens a second round Saturday night/early Sunday; Saturday’s pre-storm weather quiet/rain-free
-
-
Return of tropical air to bring stormy weather last half of week
-
Year’s seventh 90° high and surging humidities produce a severe weather environment Thursday night; “Cindy” hits Gulf Coast with 60 mph gusts, 12 ft. seas and 6-12” rains
-
More 90s on the way as early heat continues
-
Mild, dry Easter to follow Saturday night storms
-
Memorial Day weather provides a smorgasbord for your BBQ
-
-
Severe weather threatens what’s been third warmest June
-
Atmosphere primed for severe weather outbreak Saturday
-
Summer weather arrives on cue with the calendar