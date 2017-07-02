× Gusty thunderstorms developing across northeast Illinois

A cold front moving south from Wisconsin is triggering scattered thunderstorm on a very warm afternoon. High temperatures peaked just shy of 90 with both Midway and O’Hare reaching 89 degrees. However, gusty northeast winds are spreading south across the far northern portions of the area this evening dropping temperatures into the 70s near the lake.

Scattered thunderstorms will roam the area this evening slowly sinking south with the front. Gusty winds to 30 to 40 mph and small hail are possible with the storms.

Boaters on Lake Michigan as well as on inland area lakes should be alert for these storms.