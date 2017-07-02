Fatal Police Shooting In Lawndale

Chicago police say they shot and killed a man with a gun overnight in the city’s Lawndale neighborhood.  Two officers responded to a call about a man with a gun around 10:30 last night near Kostner and Cermak.  The officers went down a gangway and found an armed man in a backyard.  Police say there was a confrontation and one officer shot the man.  He later died at Mt. Sinai Hospital.  One officer was also taken to a hospital as precaution, but has been treated and released.  Police say they have recovered two weapons from the scene including an AK-47 assault rifle and a handgun.  The Chicago police department says both officers were wearing body cameras.  They have now been placed on administrative duty while the Independent Police Review Authority investigates the incident.