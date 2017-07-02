Demonze Spruiel recaps a busy week for the Bulls & NBA on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - When July 1st hit, a lot of the drama was already gone for the Bulls.

In a full rebuild mode, they only re-signed backup forward Cristiano Felicio and that was about it. Other than Dwyane Wade's player option, don't expect a lot of earth-shattering moves before the season.

That already happened for them on draft night.

The repercussions of the Butler trade continue for the Bulls as they welcomed in three new players last week and a new direction for the franchise. After they did that, a number or surprising storylines broke out around the NBA as a number of franchises had some surprises up their sleeve.

Demonze Spruiel, co-host of "The D & Davis Show" appeared on Sports Feed to discuss all of that with Josh Frydman. You can watch their Bulls and NBA discussion in the video above or below.