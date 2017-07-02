× After a year with the Knicks, Justin Holiday returns to the Bulls

CHICAGO – It’s very possible that Bulls fans might have forgotten his time with the team just two years ago.

The biggest memory that some of the team’s rooters might have from Justin Holiday’s stint with the Bulls was his five-second violation against the Raptors in Toronto right after getting some trash-talking rapper Drake.

After a strong year in New York, however, fans might be a bit more optimistic about what this guard can do as the team starts their new rebuilding era.

On Sunday night, The Vertical and Shams Charania reported that the Bulls have agreed to a deal with Holiday on a two-year, $9 million dollar deal, a year after playing all 82 games with the Knicks.

Free agent guard Justin Holiday has agreed to a two-year, $9 million deal with the Chicago Bulls, league sources tell The Vertical. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 3, 2017

Preparing to enter his fifth year in the NBA, Holiday is a bit of a nomad in his time in the league. In his previous four seasons he played for five different teams – the Sixers, Warriors, Hawks, Bulls and Knicks. Holiday came to Chicago in a three-team trade with the Hawks and Jazz that sent Kirk Hinrich to Atlanta and played in 27 games with four starts. He averaged 6.5 points and 2.3 rebounds a game to go along with 1.7 assists.

After leaving the Bulls in the offseason, Holiday found a niche in New York in head coach Jeff Hornacek’s rotation. He saw the floor in every game of the 2016-2017 season and averaged a career-high 7.7 points per game.