× A Marginal Risk of severe thunderstorms across the Chicago area later this Sunday afternoon into the overnight hours

The National Storm Prediction Center has outlooked the Chicago area for a Marginal Risk of severe thunderstorms late this Sunday afternoon into the overnight hours. The main threat will be damaging winds and large hail (see dark-green-shaded area on the highlighted main depicting a 5% chance of severe storms within 25 miles of a given location).

Showers and a few strong to possibly severe storms are expected to form during the peak-heating hours this afternoon along and ahead of a cold front moving south out of Wisconsin. The front should reach the Illinois-Wisconsin state line by early evening and pass through Chicago south of Interstate-80 by early Monday. Showers and thunderstorms will be strongest in our area late afternoon/early evening…weakening overnight.