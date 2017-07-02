7-Day Forecast: Great July 4th holiday ahead, storms possible mid-week
-
7-Day Forecast: First 90-degree day possible, storms mid-week
-
7-Day Forecast: Mid-week warmup, weekend storms possible
-
7-Day Forecast: Pleasant Monday and Tuesday, storms possible mid-week
-
Potential For Significant Rainfall/More Flooding This Week Ahead Across The Chicago Area
-
7-Day Forecast: Temps. in the 80`s, rain possible but clear July 4th
-
-
7-day forecast: Rain moves in mid-week
-
Scattered storm chances ahead of the 4th of July holiday
-
June’s opening weekend to turn warm and humid
-
Mild temperatures return after brief cooling
-
7-Day Forecast: Temperatures fall then rise again, storms possible
-
-
7-Day Forecast: Temperatures cool then heat back up, storms possible Friday
-
7-Day Forecast: Heat continues, storms possible Thursday and Friday
-
Tom Skilling previews the 37th Annual Tornado and Severe Weather Seminar at Fermilab