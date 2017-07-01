Seasonable temperatures and a slight storm chances for your 4th of July weekend
-
Holiday weekend to bring some sun, some rain
-
Big warm-up to follow Thursday’s windy, wet assault
-
Unsettled weather to precede holiday weekend
-
Holiday weekend will be mild with a chance of storms
-
Marginal risk of severe thunderstorms today, generally north of Interstate-80
-
-
Chance for some stong/severe thunderstorms tonight, but a better chance Thursday and Thursday night
-
Marginal Risk of severe storms across portions of the Chicago-area
-
Chicago area is positioned on the northern edge of severe storm risk Thursday
-
Return of milder air brings new storm threat
-
Risk of severe thunderstorms with damaging winds and large hail and localized flooding area-wide Wednesday/Wednesday night
-
-
Risk of severe storms across the Chicago area later Wednesday into Thursday
-
Risk of strong to severe thunderstorms here increases Wednesday, then continues Thursday into Friday
-
Risk of severe thunderstorms south of Interstate-80 this afternoon/evening – more storms possible later Saturday