No weekend budget votes, Madigan says as state’s new fiscal year begins

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – Any hopes a budget deal would be passed by state lawmakers over the weekend were quickly dashed by democratic House Speaker Mike Madigan early Saturday afternoon.

“There will be session tomorrow, and we do not expect that any bills will be called tomorrow,” Madigan said in a rare appearance on the House floor. “Have a good day, thank you,” he ended.

In a remarkably tense moment, the House’s Republican minority leader Rep. Jim Durkin engaged the Speaker, begging him not to give up on working out a budget deal Saturday. The men went back and forth for a few minutes.

“I still contend that these matters can be resolved very quickly. I want this done today,” Durkin said to thunderous applause in the chamber.

Someone on the GOP side yelled “Speaker Junk” and then order was restored. Junk is a reference to the state’s possible credit downgrade to “junk” status.

Madigan says that the legislative leaders met Friday evening and will continue to meet throughout the weekend.

Saturday is the first day of the fiscal year since the legislature failed to meet a midnight deadline, and marks the beginning of Illinois’ third year without a budget.