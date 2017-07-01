Illinois enters third year without budget after lawmakers miss midnight deadline

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SPRINGFIELD -- State lawmakers failed to pass a balanced budget by the midnight deadline.

Illinois has now entered its third consecutive fiscal year without a budget.

The impasse is the longest of any state, since at least the Great Depression.

But House Democrats and Republicans made progress Friday, in their strongest display of bipartisan cooperation in months.

They came together on a test vote, showing a majority of the House would support a $36.5 billion spending plan.

It includes a $5 billion income tax increase, and $2.4 billion in spending reductions. Revenue details have yet to appear in the legislation.

House Speaker Mike Madigan applauded the progress and called the House back into session Saturday, where a final vote could take place.

Governor Rauner did not comment on Friday's House action.

The House would need the Senate to concur with any plan it passes.

Illinois has a $6.2 billion annual deficit and $14.7 billion in unpaid bills.