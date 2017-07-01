Cubs start Kris Bryant, activate Ben Zobrist off disabled list

CINCINNATI – The Cubs’ record may not be healthy, but the roster is getting there.

Kris Bryant is back in the starting lineup for Game 2 against the Reds after missing two games with a sprained ankle.

Ben Zobrist will be available off the bench and is scheduled to start in the series finale.

And although Jason Heyward doesn’t have a return date set, Cubs skipper Joe Maddon says he’s feeling better and is close to being able to going out on a rehab assignment.

All good news for the 40-40 defending World Series Champs as they hit the midseason mark.

“Based on everything that’s occurred to this point I’ll take it,” noted Maddon. “I’ll take where we are in the standings, right now. I’ll take it. There’s a lot of good things on the horizon. I’m very optimistic about that. It’s not a bad place to be.”