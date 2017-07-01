Bulls re-sign Cristiano Felicio to four-year deal

CHICAGO – A big piece of the Bulls’ rebuild is locked in for the next four years.

Late last night, the Bulls agreed to terms on a four-year, $32 million deal to retain Brazilian power forward Cristiano Felicio.

Chicago RFA Cristiano Felicio has agreed to a four-year, $32 million deal to re-sign with the Bulls, league sources tell The Vertical. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 1, 2017

Also thank you @chicagobulls for believing in me since day one!! A lot work has been done and a lot to come still!! #SeeRed ✊🏾 — Felicio (@IamFelicio) July 1, 2017

Felicio’s playing time increased slightly last year, going from around 10 minutes a game in his rookie season to 15, while averaging just under 5 points and 5 rebounds.

Robin Lopez and Bobby Portis are currently ahead of him on the depth chart, but considering his new contract and the fact that he turns 25 next Friday, Felicio could see a significant workload in the years to come.