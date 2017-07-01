Blackhawks bring back Patrick Sharp on one-year deal

CHICAGO – The Blackhawks are getting the band back together.

After trading for Brandon Saad before the draft, the Hawks are now bringing Patrick Sharp home to Chicago on a one-year deal reportedly worth up to $1 million.

Patrick Sharp's terms in CHI, $800K base salary and $200K in GP bonuses for $1M package. — Bob McKenzie (@TSNBobMcKenzie) July 1, 2017

Prior to his two-year stint in Dallas, Sharp played ten seasons with the Blackhawks, posting 80 postseason points in 117 playoff games en route to three Stanley Cup titles.

Sharp joins Duncan Keith, Patrick Kane, Brent Seabrook and Jonathan Toews as the only three-time Stanley Cup champions on the current roster.